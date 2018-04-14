Commonwealth Games 2018 Badminton: Ashwini Ponnappa, N Sikki Reddy win bronze
Indian Shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy beat Australian pair of Setyana Mapasa and Gronya Somerville to win bronze at 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy beat the Australian pair of Setyana Mapasa and Gronya Somerville to claim bronze in the women’s doubles badminton match at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.
The Indian pair took just 47 minutes to dispatch their Australian opponents 21-19, 21-19.
The bronze is India’s second medal in badminton after gold in the mixed team event on Monday.
The medal takes Ponnappa’s Commonwealth Games medals tally to five in three editions. (2010, 2014 and 2018)