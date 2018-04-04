Commonwealth Games 2018: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat injured, India’s chances in women’s 50kg dented

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has reportedly been injured during training here, denting India’s hopes of a medal in the women’s 50 kg category at the Commonwealth Games.

Vinesh, who won gold in the category at the Glasgow Games in 2014, sustained injury during a bout on Wednesday evening when her rival’s head crashed into her epigastric area. Soon after, she began to vomit and felt uncomfortable.

During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Vinesh was stretchered off after getting her knee dislocated during her 48kg quarterfinal bout against China’s Sun Yanan. The injury put an end to her campaign.

On Wednesday morning, during a send-off ceremony at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) regional centre here, Vinesh felt some problem below her neck and came out of the conference hall crying and with the help of some trainee wrestlers. A team of SAI officials, including physio Dheerendra Pratap Singh immediately took her to the local Avadh Hospital for treatment.

“There is nothing serious. She is fit and fine. All her reports, including X-ray and ultra-sound, are normal and there is no need to worry,” said Dheerendra.

“It is just a minor hiccup and it happens to everyone. She will be fit and fine,” team’s chief coach Kuldeep Malik said on Wednesday. “We have done proper training and I am hopeful of Indian women grapplers winning all six gold medals at Gold Coast.”

Her sister and colleague Babita Phogat too termed the problem a ‘routine affair’. “Chot to khiladi ka gehna hai, aur ise hame saath lekar chalna hai’ (Injuries are like ornaments of sportspersons, and we have to carry them with us),” said Babita. But she appeared confident of Vinesh’s chances at the Gold Coast Games.

“This is the best-ever wrestling team and we all are confident of winning gold medals in Australia. We have done the right training, and a top finish on the podium is the only dream we have,” said Babita, who took won gold at Glasgow 2014.

The team leaves for New Delhi on Thursday and fly out of the country on Friday morning. As per the schedule, wrestling events begin on April 12 at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre.

The opening day of the event would see Babita Phogat and Kiran in action, whereas Pooja Dhanda and Divya Kakran would fight on the second day. Rio Olympics bronze-medallist Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat would join the action on the final day.