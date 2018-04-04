Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018: A look at India’s gold medal prospects

As the stage looks set for the start of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, here’s a look at Indians that Hindustan Times thinks could bag gold for the country.

Sushil Kumar (Men’s 74kg wrestling)

Though he has been training in Georgia and nothing much is known about how the stint has been, Sushil’s experience makes the two-time Olympic medallist the favourite for gold in his weight category. He has been troubled by injuries in the last few years but, hopefully, all that is past and Sushil should be able to perform at his best in Gold Coast.

Sakshi Malik (women’s 62kg wrestling)

A move up the weight category should not be much of a problem for the Rio Olympic bronze medallist in 58kg, who won silver in Glasgow four years ago. She is the Commonewealth Championship winner and has also done well in the Asian Championship last year.

MC Mary Kom (women’s 45-48 kg boxing)

The five-time world champion and London Olympic Games bronze medallist is the favourite in her category. Though at 35, she is the oldest competitor in the draw, Mary Kom has the extra motivation to go for gold as she could not participate in 2014 Glasgow and will making her debut here. She won the Asian title last year.

Vikas Krishan (men’s 75kg boxing)

He won gold at Strandja Memorial in Bulgaria in February where he was also adjudged best boxer. He is in good form to go all the way. A quarterfinalist at Rio Olympics, the 26-year-old from Haryana has consistently reached the quarter-finals and pre-quarterfinals in major tournaments like Olympics and World Championships.

Manoj Kumar (men’s 69kg boxing)

Along with Mary Kom, he is India’s best bet for gold. The 31-year-old has performed consistently in World and Asian Championships since winning gold in New Delhi 2010, reaching the pre-quarterfinals in last year’s World Championships and last year’s Olympics.

Sarita Devi (women’s 60kg boxing)

The 2006 World Championship winner bagged silver at Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014 and clinched silver in the recent Asian Championship in Thailand. She is the first Indian woman boxer to turn professional, though she participates in amateur section too.

Mirabai Chanu (women’s 48kg weightlifting)

Trained by the legendary weightlifter Kunjarani Devi, the 23-year-old pocket-sized dynamo is likely to win India’s first gold medal at Gold Coast as her event will be held on the first day of competition on April 5. She is the reigning World champion in her category, bagging the title at Anahiem, USA, last year and also holds the Commonwealth record.

Budda Aruna Reddy (Artistic gymnastics)

A bronze medal in the World Cup Series event in Melbourne last month puts her among the top contenders in women’s vault to take forward the legacy of Dipa Karmakar in 2014 Glasgow. The youngster from Telangana will also be competing in floor exercises but looks a better prospect in vault.

Ashish Kumar (artistic gymnastics)

The silver and bronze medallist at New Delhi 2010, Ashish opened the medal account for India at the international level. He didn’t compete in Glasgow but now is fit and raring to go. Had reached final in vault in World Cup Series event in Melbourne, which was a timely boost.

PV Sindhu (badminton)

Ranked third in the world in the lastest rankings, the Rio Olympics silver medallist will be the top seed and India’s best bet in women’s singles considering the recent indifferent form of her senior Saina Nehwal. Sindhu had a minor injury scare a fortnight back but seems to have recovered and is raring to go. Being the flagbearer of the contingent will give a boost before the competition starts.

Kidambi Srikanth (badminton)

Srikanth is ranked second in the world after capping a remarkable 2017 where he won four Superseries titles, the only Indian to achieve the feat. The 25-year-old won Indonesia, Australia, Denmark and French Open titles and came close to becoming the world No 1 before pulling out of the China Open.

Neeraj Chopra (men’s javelin throw)

Kenya’s Julius Yego won gold in 2014 with 83.87m while Neeraj’s best this season is 85.94m. Neeraj has a good chance of winning gold. He has consistently crossed 80m since last year and is improving.

Manu Bhaker (10m air pistol shooting)

Her superb show in Junior World Cup last month has elevated the 16-year-old from Haryana to the status of India’s best upcoming shooter. The competition is likely to be tough, but Manu is unlikely to be affected by pressure of participating in her first multi-sport event.

Jitu Rai (men’s 10m and 50m air pistol shooting)

The defending champion in 10m air pistol, Jitu had reached the final in Rio Olympics. Considering the competition has not changed much since Glasgow, Jitu should retain his gold and should also add the 50m gold to his kitty, something he couldn’t do in Glasgow.

Anish Bhanwala (men’s 25m rapid fire pistol shooting)

Medals in the Junior World Championship and Junior World Cup in Sydney last month seem to have given him the confidence to go all out in Gold Coast. A good performance in the World Cup in Mexico proves the 15-year-old is ready to take on the seniors and make it count.

Mehuli Ghosh (10m air rifle shooting)

Mehuli won bronze at the World Cup in Guadalajara (Mexico) a few weeks back. She won two bronze medals in the World Cup in Guadalajara in 2017 and has shown lot of improvement in recent times. With the competition in Gold Coast a lot weaker than the World Cup, Mehuli should prevail over the field.

Joshna Chinappa & Dipika Karthik (women’s doubles squash)

In all likelihood, the duo should be able to repeat the Glasgow gold-medal feat four years ago. Both are ranked in the top 20 in PSA World Rankings and have the experience and coordination that should help them defend the title.