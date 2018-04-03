Commonwealth Games 2018: Full schedule of Indians in Gold Coast

The Commonwealth Games 2018 get under way on April 4, with the opening ceremony kicking off 11 eventful days of competition across 18 different sports. The opening ceremony on Thursday will start at 3:30 PM IST. No events have been scheduled for the day. All action start from April 5.

Australia are staging the Games for a fifth time, with Gold Coast seeing off competition from Hambantota in Sri Lanka to be named as the host venue.

A total of 71 Commonwealth nations and territories will be represented, with beach volleyball and women’s rugby sevens making their debuts.

Indian contingent with officials during the country's flag-hoisting ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast in Australia on April 2, 2018. (PTI)

At the previous Commonwealth Games in Glasgow the Indian medal tally stood at 64 – 15 gold, 30 silver and 19 bronze and the 218-strong contingent would be expected to either better it or ensure that the final count hovers close to the previous haul.

The major burden of expectations would once again be on shooters, boxers, shuttlers and wrestlers -- all of whom have been in good form going into the Games. The two hockey teams would also be expected to at least be on the podium if not on top.

A section of the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast in Australia. (PTI)

The likes of P V Sindhu, Jitu Rai, Saina Nehwal, M C Mary Kom, Sushil Kumar and Vinesh Phogat are being considered medal certainties.

The dark horses would include the gymnasts and the table tennis players, who might just throw up a few surprises to finish among the medals.

The Games will have its fair share of international stars in the likes of Jamaican sprinter Yohann Blake, world champion hurdler Sally Pearson, British diver Tom Daley and India’s very own Mary Kom and South Africa’s Caster Semenya among others.

But it remains to be seen whether Gold Coast is in a mood to be dazzled by them.

(With agency inputs)