43-year-old Yoel Romero stuns UFC champion Israel Adesanya with spectacular backflip split - WATCH

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 13:40 IST

UFC had announced that undefeated Israel Adesanya is going to defend his middleweight championship against top contender Yoel Romero. The UFC 248 event will see Adesanya (18-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) and Romero fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 7. It will be an intriguing match-up where a top-class striker and kickboxer Adesanya takes on a dangerous puncher and wrestler in Romero.

Adesanya and Romero (13-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) had their customary UFC 248 press conference in Houston on Friday hype up their fight in March. After a round of questions from journalists, the two were involved in an intense face-off with each other where they continued to talk to their opponents. However, much to the surprise of the audience and the amusement of Dana White, Romero and Adesanya broke into a dance-off.

Adesanya tried to show his dance moves after the face-off but Romero was having none of it. The Cuban shuffled his feet before performing a stunning backflip into a split.

LMAO LOOK WHAT YOEL ROMERO DID pic.twitter.com/mVXblK4KGV — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) February 7, 2020

Adesanya did not leave any chance to take a dig at Romero’s history and past struggles making championship weight ahead of their 185-pound clash. Romero has had troubles making weight and has often been penalised for the same in championships bouts.

“Weight has never been problem for me, but I will get a big chunk of his money if he doesn’t make the weight,” Adesanya said.

Romero, however, denied ever having problems with weight.

“Believe me, I’m not thinking about the weight now,” Romero said.

“Never in my life I’ve had problems with my weight. I don’t have a problem, but for many years, that’s been the big question. Like 25 years I do that weight. The first time I fought in that weight was in 1997. It’s no problem for me, it’s been many years.”

Adesanya interrupted and disputed Romero’s words.

“That’s a lie, you’ve missed weight three or four times,” Adesanya said. “How is that true? You’ve missed weight already.”