WWE SmackDown Results: The Icon vs The Fiend set for Super ShowDown

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 10:21 IST

Goldberg’s return to the WWE was heavily advertised by the company for SmackDown. No one was clear on why Goldberg is returning to WWE shortly after Royal Rumble. There were several reports on his possible opponent for Super ShowDown. Goldberg did not appear in person as the fans expected but was shown via satellite. WWE’s ‘best’ interviewer Michael Cole was the person asking questions to The Icon.

So who’s next?

Goldberg did not wait much longer to announce his intention behind returning to SmackDown. He wants to challenge the blue brand’s resident nightmare ‘The Fiend’ for the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was on expected lines but Bray Wyatt facing a WWE legend like Goldberg is huge for the fans. There seemed to be no challengers waiting in line for Wyatt, so Goldberg’s appearance makes it an interesting feud for the top championship on SmackDown.

Goldberg has been a dominant force in wrestling for much of his career and he looks like a credible challenger for ‘The Fiend’. The fans don’t expect Wyatt to lose but with Goldberg’s name in the fray, it does bring doubt in the mind. Mind you, we all thought he was going to get beat by Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. Until he didn’t.

Other results-

The Dirt Sheet is back. The Miz and John Morrison returned with their famous talk show on Friday night. They talked about the ‘world premiere of Once Upon A Time...On The Dirt Sheet movie trailer’. New Day interrupted the duo and had a back and forth with their Super ShowDown opponents. The first Dirt Sheet was entertaining and it looks like the partnership will continue for some time until Morrison betrays Miz or vice versa. We know it’s happening.

Usos defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode with a look-away splash in the first match of the night.

Elias beats Cesaro.

Baron Corbin beats a WWE official after the frustration of Roman Reigns making him eat dog food. Like always, Corbin comes out to annoy the crowd and talk about his loss to Reigns. He even pours a drink on a ‘fan’. Corbin demands a match with Roman but the Big Dog comes out and lays a beating on him.

Daniel Bryan returned to the ring after his loss to Wyatt. It is a known fact that The Fiend changes people and it looks like Bryan has also fallen into the trap. He looked vicious as he beat a hapless Heath Slater in a singles match.

Braun Strowman was out celebrating his first-ever WWE singles title. Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn could not digest his victory speech and interrupted him. Nakamura was challenged to a match by Strowman. But Zayn said he had resources to topple the towering giant. He meant that the resources are The Revival (WWE’s resident Top ‘hire-for-help’ Guys), who attacked Strowman from behind.

The group of 4 was overpowered by the Monster before being put down by a Kinshasa from Nakamura.

Sheamus did not take long to beat Apollo Crews. Shorty G came out but in return got a Brogue kick of his own.

The main event of the show saw Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Dana Brooke, and Naomi in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the number one contender for Bayley’s Women’s Championship.

It looked Naomi would be the one taking the challenge to Bayley but Carmella surprised everyone to pick up the win. Bayley did the typical thing of attacking someone from behind and making a statement.