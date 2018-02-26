WWE Elimination Chamber results: Roman Reigns to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

WWE Elimination Chamber was a historic event for the company for two reasons. The pay-per-view featured the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match and it also saw long-time wrestling fan and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Ronda Rousey sign her WWE contract.

The women’s Chamber match was won by reigning RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, who last pinned four-time champion Sasha Banks to emerge victorious in what was the night’s opening bout.

The men’s Chamber match was won by Roman Reigns, thus earning him the right to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar what is likely to be the main event of WrestleMania 34.

The two have previously clashed in the main event of the Grandest Stage of Them All three years prior, a match that remains famous due to the ending that saw Seth Rollins cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase to unexpectedly win the WWE Championship.

Sixteen-time World Champion John Cena, who was a part of the Chamber match but ended up being eliminated by Braun Strowman, is rumoured to face WWE legend The Undertaker in what could well be the final WrestleMania appearance for ‘The Deadman’.

Here are some of the best moments from the event:

WWE WrestleMania will be held at the Superdome in New Orleans on April 1, 2018.