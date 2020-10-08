Pune local trains to run for essential services’ staff: All you need to know

pune

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 11:24 IST

After almost six months of shutting operations in the wake of coronavirus disease, local trains in Pune will resume functioning for essential services’ staff from Thursday. These trains are a major mode of transport for working people between Maharashtra’s Pune and Lonavla.

Pune police commissioner and the nodal officer to coordinate train operations in the region, Amitabh Gupta, sent an ‘action plan’ letter to the Pune railway division.

“Kindly find enclosed herein a detailed SOP for starting local trains in Pune Metropolitan Region prepared by us in consultation with local railway authorities based in Pune. I hereby request you to issue directions to the local railway authorities in Pune to start above stated railway service with effect from October 8,” he said in the letter.

Here is all you need to know:

- Keeping in mind social distancing guidelines, the number of passengers per local train will be reduced from 1,200 to 700.

- A ‘QR code’ based e-pass system has been introduced for passengers which will be monitored by the IT cell of the Pune police department.

- In order to travel in the trains, people engaged in essential services would have to get the e-pass with the QR code and identity card. The QR code will be scanned at all entry points.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

- The e-pass will contain all the personal details required for travelling to and from the place of work.

- All agencies of essential services will provide the IT cell of the Pune police department with passenger list with details like employee code, name, designation, office station, residence station, mobile number.

- Those who are not a part of essential services have been requested not to gather at the railway stations to board the trains.

- “We appeal to residents to not gather at the railway stations to board the local trains, if they are not part of the essential services’ workforce. Apart from that all the safety measures to maintain social distancing and avoid the spread of virus will be taken by the railway authorities,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.