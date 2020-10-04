e-paper
Home / Pune News / Local trains to operate from Oct 8 for essential services’ staff

Local trains to operate from Oct 8 for essential services’ staff

pune Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:39 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

Since the countrywide lockdown began on March 23, all the train operations in the Pune railway division had stopped operations. Now, almost after six months the local trains are resuming service on October 8 in Pune, which is a major transport mode for working people between Pune and Lonavla.

An ‘action plan’ letter was sent by Pune police commissioner and the nodal officer to coordinate train operations in the region, Amitabh Gupta, to the Pune railway division.

The number of passengers per local train will be reduced from 1,200 to 700 in order to maintain social distancing during travel, as per the instructions. Also a ‘QR code’ based e-pass system has been introduced for passengers which will be monitored by the IT cell of the Pune police department. People engaged in essential services will have to get the e-pass with the QR code and identity card in order to travel in the local trains.

In the letter sent by Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta to Pune railway division on October 3, he has said, “Kindly find enclosed herein a detailed SOP for starting local trains in Pune Metropolitan Region prepared by us in consultation with local railway authorities based in Pune. I hereby request you to issue directions to the local railway authorities in Pune to start above stated railway service with effect from October 8.”

“As per the instructions given by the Pune police commissioner we have started preparations to start the local train operations on the Pune-Lonavla route from October 8. Initially there will be a few daily trips in the morning and evening only for people engaged in essential services. We appeal to residents to not gather at the railway stations to board the local trains, if they are not part of the essential services’ workforce. Apart from that all the safety measures to maintain social distancing and avoid the spread of virus will be taken by the railway authorities,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

In the ‘QR Code’ based e-pass system, the e-pass will contain all the personal details required for travelling to and from the place of work. The IT cell of the Pune police department will coordinate the work and the team comprising railway and Pune police officials will be associated with the Pune Municipal Corporation to form it.

All the essential services marked must approach the portal for the e-pass. All the agencies will provide passenger list with details like employee code, name, designation, office station, residence station, mobile number, among other details, as required. The QR code will be scanned at entry points to verify the genuineness of the traveller.

