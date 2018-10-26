Punjab minister accused of sending ‘improper messages’ to woman officer says issue being blown out of proportion

Punjab technical education minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is in a spot after a woman IAS officer accused him of sending “inappropriate” text messages, on Thursday said the issue has been blown out of proportion.

“Only one text message from my phone was sent to the officer by mistake when I was forwarding it to my others friends. The message was not indecent. The issue was settled one month ago after I apologised to the officer for this inadvertent mistake. I don’t know why the issue has suddenly been blown up,” Channi told HT over phone from UK where he is on official visit.

The minister’s reaction comes 24 hours after chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said the matter had been taken very seriously and minister had been told to apologise.

It is learnt, the minister’s conduct was brought to the notice of the state authorities by the IAS officer who complained to a senior functionary.

