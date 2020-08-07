Three more die of Covid-19 in Jharkhand, 626 new cases

ranchi

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 13:35 IST

Ranchi, Aug 6 (PTI) Three more persons died of Covid- 19 in Jharkhand on Thursday, taking the toll in the state to 145, the health department said.

As many as 626 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported, pushing the tally to 15,756, it said.

Jharkhand currently has 9,017 active cases, while 6,594 have recovered from the disease, the department said in its bulletin.

The mortality rate in the state stands at 0.92 per cent, and the recovery rate at 41.85 per cent.

A total of 3,70,515 swab samples have been sent for Covid-19 examination so far.