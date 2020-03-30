Actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Varun Tej come together for a special song to spread coronavirus awareness

regional-movies

Actor Chiranjeevi has joined hands with his colleagues Akkineni Nagarjuna, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej to record a special song to spread awareness about the fight against the coronavirus. Chiranjeevi, fondly called as megastar by his fans, took to Twitter to share the song. He also revealed that they shot for the song while staying in their respective homes. The song has been sung and composed by music director Koti.

The song highlights the importance of fighting coronavirus by staying home and taking the necessary steps to combat the spread of the virus. The song also talks about the need to kill the virus by fighting together.

The song has been released as an initiative by Corona Crisis Initiative (CCC), a committee formed by Telugu film industry to fight against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, several Telugu celebrities on Sunday came forward to donate money to Corona Crisis Charity, which has been set up by Chiranjeevi to help daily wage workers of Telugu industry. On Sunday, Telugu Varun Tej, Ravi Teja, Vishwak Sen, Sai Dharam Tej and Sharwanand came forward to donate funds to the foundation.

While Varun Tej and Ravi Teja donated Rs 20 lakh each, Sharwanand chipped in with Rs 15 lakh while Sai Dharam Tej and Vishwak Sen donated Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively. Chiranjeevi recently announced he will be donating Rs 1 crore towards relief fund.

“The lockdown situation while mandatory to deal with the coronavirus, also adversely impacts the lives of daily wage workers and lower income groups in the country including Telugu film industry. Keeping this in mind, I am donating Rs 1 crore for providing relief to the film workers,” Chiranjeevi had tweeted.

