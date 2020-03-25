21-day lockdown begins: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna urge fans to stay at home

regional-movies

Popular Telugu actors Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Nagarjuna have urged their fans to stay home as India has gone into 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus which has crippled the world with thousands of deaths.

On Tuesday evening, in his address to the nation, PM Modi said, “Lockdown of 21 days is a long time, but this is important for you and your family’s safety. I believe that every Indian will not only successfully tackle this challenge but also emerge victorious in this time of crisis.”

DELIGHTED to directly engage with my beloved fellow Indians,Telugus & my dearest fans through a platform like this.This #NewYear’s Day,let’s resolve to defeat this global health crisis with awareness & responsibility. #UnitedAgainstCorona #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/Fb3Cnw4nHH — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 25, 2020

India is observing 21-day lockdown from Wednesday. Telugu stars Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Nagarjuna took to Twitter to urge their fans to not step out of their houses during this period. Chiranjeevi, who made his social media debut on Wednesday, said: “21-day lockdown is an inevitable measure taken by government of India for the well being of each one of us Indians. It is the need of the hour. Let us stand with our beloved PM Shri Narendra Modi to secure ourselves, our families and our country.”

Wishing you all a very happy Homebound Ugadi !! During these unprecedented times. I request all of you to follow the 6 golden rules to #FightagainstCoronavirus. It’s important to follow the instructions issued by our state and central governments. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 25, 2020

Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Mahesh Babu said that everybody should have a home-bound Ugadi. “During these unprecedented times, I request all of you to follow the 6 golden rules to fight against coronavirus. It’s important to follow the instructions issued by our state and central governments,” Mahesh tweeted.

Wishing all my friends a very happy Ugadi!! #21daylockdown is going to test us but we have no choice . Let’s unite and give strength to our PM @narendramodi ji /cm’s #kcr Garu and @ysjagan Garu and we can beat this #CoronavirusPandemic #StayHomeStaySafe #StayAtHomeSaveLives — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) March 25, 2020

Nagarjuna tweeted: “Wishing all my friends a very happy Ugadi. 21-day lockdown is going to test us but we have no choice. Let’s unite and give strength to our PM Narendra Modi ji and we can beat this coronavirus pandemic. Stay home, stay safe.”

Over the last few weeks, the shooting of several southern films had to be stopped following the coronavirus outbreak. The list includes Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, among others. Team of Vikram’s upcoming Tamil film Cobra had to cancel their current schedule and return to India due to the coronavirus outbreak. The shoot of Simbu’s Maanaadu, scheduled to take place in Hyderabad, also had to be cancelled.

