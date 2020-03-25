e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / 21-day lockdown begins: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna urge fans to stay at home

21-day lockdown begins: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna urge fans to stay at home

Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Nagarjuna have asked their fans to stay home during 21-day lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.

regional-movies Updated: Mar 25, 2020 15:32 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu have asked fans to stay at home.
Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu have asked fans to stay at home.
         

Popular Telugu actors Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Nagarjuna have urged their fans to stay home as India has gone into 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus which has crippled the world with thousands of deaths.

On Tuesday evening, in his address to the nation, PM Modi said, “Lockdown of 21 days is a long time, but this is important for you and your family’s safety. I believe that every Indian will not only successfully tackle this challenge but also emerge victorious in this time of crisis.”

 

India is observing 21-day lockdown from Wednesday. Telugu stars Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Nagarjuna took to Twitter to urge their fans to not step out of their houses during this period. Chiranjeevi, who made his social media debut on Wednesday, said: “21-day lockdown is an inevitable measure taken by government of India for the well being of each one of us Indians. It is the need of the hour. Let us stand with our beloved PM Shri Narendra Modi to secure ourselves, our families and our country.”

 

Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Mahesh Babu said that everybody should have a home-bound Ugadi. “During these unprecedented times, I request all of you to follow the 6 golden rules to fight against coronavirus. It’s important to follow the instructions issued by our state and central governments,” Mahesh tweeted.

 

Nagarjuna tweeted: “Wishing all my friends a very happy Ugadi. 21-day lockdown is going to test us but we have no choice. Let’s unite and give strength to our PM Narendra Modi ji and we can beat this coronavirus pandemic. Stay home, stay safe.”

Also read: Neena Gupta wears new gold necklace at home, says ‘Who knows when we will get to attend a function’

Over the last few weeks, the shooting of several southern films had to be stopped following the coronavirus outbreak. The list includes Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, among others. Team of Vikram’s upcoming Tamil film Cobra had to cancel their current schedule and return to India due to the coronavirus outbreak. The shoot of Simbu’s Maanaadu, scheduled to take place in Hyderabad, also had to be cancelled.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Chidambaram backs lockdown, says PM Modi is commander in Covid-19 battle
Chidambaram backs lockdown, says PM Modi is commander in Covid-19 battle
Coronavirus Live: Prince Charles, heir to British throne, tests positive
Coronavirus Live: Prince Charles, heir to British throne, tests positive
25 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack; Islamic State claims responsibility
25 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack; Islamic State claims responsibility
Wake up early, meditate: Suggests govt amid 21-day Covid-19 lockdown
Wake up early, meditate: Suggests govt amid 21-day Covid-19 lockdown
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Streaming apps won’t show HD videos by default on phones until April 14
Streaming apps won’t show HD videos by default on phones until April 14
Six special-edition Bugatti high-performance cars worth $35.6 million showcased
Six special-edition Bugatti high-performance cars worth $35.6 million showcased
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

regional movies