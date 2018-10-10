After Vairamuthu, musician Raghu Dixit accused of sexual harassment

Lyricist Vairamuthu has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women recently, including singer Chinmayi who came out on social media to call out the Padma Bhushan laureate. Following this, Chinmayi has now shared an anonymous account of a woman who was sexually harassed by musician Raghu Dixit. The incident occurred when the woman in question was asked to record a song with the musician.

“Raghu Dixit is certainly among the top predators there is. Many years ago, I was called to his studio for a recording and he started talking ill about his wife (like most married men do). His wife is a wonderful human being. When she came in during the so-called recording that didn’t take place, he asked me to pretend like I’ve come for work. I argued with him that, that is what I’m here for... She came, took something, spoke well and left. When we got done with a ad-hoc recording, he pulled me closer and asked me to give him a kiss when he was signing my cheque. Later at the door, he tried to carry me and I ran down crying... he’s a creep. He’s obnoxious and I know many girls who have undergone worse with him. I don’t want to disclose my name. I honestly don’t have the guts, I’m still establishing in the music scene,” read the accusation.

More Raghu Dixit pic.twitter.com/5ZOucRdxlR — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 10, 2018

Chinmayi wrote alongside, “From a co-singer, a friend. I believe her. Raghu Dixit - Your #TimesUP.”

Raghu Dixit is known for his work with his band, which performs contemporary folk music. He has also composed music for films such as Anjali Menon’s Koode, and Saif Ali Khan’s Chef. He has also sung for other composers in multiple languages which includes the popular ‘Neeyum Naanum Anbe’ from Imaikkaa Nodigal.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 16:48 IST