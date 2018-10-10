Vairamuthu denies allegations of sexual harassment, Chinmayi calls him a liar

Lyricist Vairamuthu has been accused of sexual harassment by not one, but multiple women including singer Chinmayi Sripada. From women who stayed at a hostel owned by the poet to singers who chose to stay anonymous, the accounts were shared by journalist Sandhya Menon and Chinmayi on Twitter. Now, the lyricist has come out and denied all allegations through his Twitter handle.

Vairamuthu said, “Today, it has become a norm to wrongly accuse people who have gained recognition. I have always been insulted since time unknown, and this accusation is only one of them. I will not consider anything that is other than the truth itself. Time will tell the truth.”

Chinmayi immediately replied to the tweet and said in a word, “LIAR.” She followed this with, “To EVERYONE who will debate about me on channels - whether you slut shame me or call me names. Vairamuthu is a sexual predator. I will take this to my grave.”

Chinmayi was trolled for sharing details of the songs that she had sung with lyrics by Vairamuthu in the past, along with screenshots. She responded to this by saying, “Also for everyone circulating this. Get a life.

I have posted every new release of mine as and when they released with the mention of the composer, lyricist & co-singer. And yes I also did say about his Padma Award because Hey TWITTER YOU KEPT ASKING WHY I DIDNT TWEET ABOUT IT.”

She has also said that she will be writing a formal complaint against Vairumuthu to the National Commission for Women.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 15:27 IST