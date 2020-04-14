Andhaghaaram trailer: Atlee presents a cat-and-mouse thriller with supernatural bent

regional-movies

The trailer of Tamil film Andhaghaaram, which is being presented by popular Tamil filmmaker Atlee, was unveiled on Tuesday. The visuals promise a high intensity supernatural thriller.

Directed by Vignarajan, Andhaghaaram stars Vinoth Kishan, Arjun Das and Pooja Ramachandran in key roles. Going by the trailer, the film looks like a cat and mouse thriller between the lead characters played by Arjun Das and Vinoth Kishan. There’s also a hint of the supernatural in the trailer.

The film features Vinoth playing a blind character. He said his character won’t make audiences empathetic towards him. “I may be playing a blind character but it won’t make audiences empathetic. It’s an exciting role and quite different from how blind characters are usually portrayed in Indian cinema. The blindness is just a disability here,” Vinoth told HT.

“What’s really interesting about the role is that it has a pivotal part to play in the story. I feel audiences will be so engrossed in the film that they’ll ignore the fact that I actually play a blind role,” he said. Vinoth had to do his homework to pull off the role.

“My director had done a lot of research on blind people and even shot a few videos for preparation. We also met a few blind people and it helped me to a great extent to observe them from close quarters,” he said, and added: “Playing the blind character was never physically exhausting”.

Last seen in a strong negative lead in Tamil thriller Vidiyum Munn, Vinoth says his character in Andhaghaaram is “totally different from what I’ve played in my last film. It’s very positive and you’d be surprised with the importance that’s given to it in the story.”

The film’s story, as per Vinoth, revolves around three protagonists from different time periods, but there’s a common element that connects them all.

