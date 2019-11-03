Bigil director Atlee attends Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash amid rumours of a collab. See pics

regional-movies

Filmmaker Atlee, who is basking in the success of Bigil, attended the birthday bash of Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife. Atlee and his wife Priya were among the selected guests who were invited for Shah Rukh’s birthday party. Pictures from the meeting have gone viral on social media.

A week ago, Atlee had hinted about a possible collaboration with Shah Rukh Soon very soon. He opened up about various things including joining hands with Shah Rukh via a Twitter chat with his fans just hours before the release of Bigil.

Among various things that he answered, Atlee hinted about teaming up with Shah Rukh when a fan asked if they will collaborate soon. “I have a huge amount of love and respect for SRK sir and he also loves my work. Soon, hopefully, we will do something about it,” Atlee said. Rumours suggest Atlee and Shah Rukh are most likely to join hands for the Hindi remake of Tamil film Mersal. Atlee had directed Mersal with Vijay, who played triple roles in the film. However, an official announcement regarding their collaboration is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Atlee’s Bigil has emerged as biggest Tamil grosser of 2019, surpassing Rajinikanth’s Petta. In just nine days since its release, Bigil has grossed a whopping Rs 240 crore worldwide and still counting.

Bigil marked the third collaboration of Atlee and Vijay after Theri and Mersal. Produced by AGS Entertainment on a staggering budget of Rs 180 crore, the film released in over 4000 screens worldwide. In Bigil, Vijay plays a dual roles. As a father, Vijay played a local rowdy and a football coach of a women’s team as the son.

Vijay underwent special training to get under the skin of the coach’s character. To shoot a pivotal portion of the film in a football stadium, the makers spent a whopping Rs 6 crore to erect a stadium.

