Salman Khan sends warm and funny birthday wish to Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Abey phone toh utha leta mera’

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:57 IST

Actor Salman Khan had the best birthday message for his friend and co-star Shah Rukh Khan as the latter turned 54 on Saturday. Salman and his Dabangg Tour team sang the birthday song for Shah Rukh on video and shared it on Instagram.

Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Aayush Sharma, Maniesh Paul, Daisy Shah, Sohail Khan and Guru Randhawa all sang the song with a lot of enthusiasm for the actor. At the end, Salman said, “Abbey kitne phone kiye, phone toh utha leta mera (I called you so many times. Pick up my call).” Sonakshi and others laughed out loud at this and she added, “Very bad very bad”.

Salman captioned the post, “Happy bday khan Saab. . Hamare industry ka king khan @iamsrk.” Shah Rukh replied to his warm message with a tweet. “@BeingSalmanKhan Thank u bhai. Aapko bahut miss kiya aaj. But you were making people happy in Hyderabad which is my mom’s city! Love you and thanks for the wishes. Come back fast so I can get a birthday hug from you,” he wrote.

@BeingSalmanKhan Thank u bhai. Aapko bahut miss kiya aaj. But you were making people happy in Hyderabad which is my mom’s city! Love you and thanks for the wishes. Come back fast so I can get a birthday hug from you. https://t.co/ytHHbRc6q1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 3, 2019

Among other Bollywood stars who wished him on his birthday were Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Katrina Kaif and more. Shah Rukh attended a meet and greet event with his fans in Mumbai on Saturday where he cut a cake and talked about his future projects.

Salman recently expressed love and admiration towards Shah Rukh when he learnt that the latter saved a woman from fire at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party. Salman on Wednesday took to Instagram and complimented SRK for his heroic act. He even posted a short clip from SRK’s film Happy New Year in which Shah Rukh’s shirt goes up in flames in dream sequence. Adding a voice over to the video, Salman said: “Hero woh hota hai jo aag mein kood ke, bujha ke, bachaata hai.”

According to a report in Mid-Day, SRK reportedly rescued Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager Archana Sadanand from a fire incident. Archana ’s dress caught fire from a diya. Shah Rukh, who was present saved Archana and even used his coat to douse the flames. Archana was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is being kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infection. She has suffered 15% burns on her right leg and hands. Even SRK sustained some minor burns.

