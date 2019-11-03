Shah Rukh Khan celebrates birthday at meet and greet event with fans, Burj Khalifa lights up with his name. See pics

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan decided to celebrate his 54th birthday with the people that love him the most. The actor attended a meet and greet event with his fans in Mumbai on Saturday where he cut his birthday cake and talked to his fans.

Dressed in a white shirt, blue denims and a black leather jacket, Shah Rukh got a lot of cheers from his fans. He cut a multi-deck cake with ‘SRK’ toppers. He shared it with his team and fans.

At the event, Shah Rukh was asked about his future projects and the long break he has taken from movies. The actor said he got to spend time with his kids during this period and see them off to colleges. He added that he is indeed in talks with filmmakers about new films but he will not announce any new films on his birthday. The actor said he would only make an official announcement whenever he begins shooting for the film. “The beauty of my films because all of you that whenever I make the announcement, that will be a birthday for all of us,” he said.

Far away from home in Dubai, the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa was lit up with Shah Rukh’s name to celebrate his birthday. Dubai has one of the largest population of Shah Rukh’s fans.

Several of his friends from the fraternity too stormed the social media with their best wishes. Among the early wishers were Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi co-star Anushka Sharma who wished King Khan on her social media handle by sharing a selfie. “Happy birthday Shah! You will always hold a special place in my life and in my heart. Thank you for being you. Big love and a lot of happiness and joy...always..@iamsrk” she wrote.

Ajay Devgn took to his twitter handle to wish the Dilwale actor saying “Wishing you a wonderful year ahead @imsrk.” Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge co-actor and dear friend Kajol also wished SRK on her Instagram account by sharing a throwback picture from Dilwale. The post read, “Happy happy birthday to my sweet friend. To many more smiles like this! Have a wonderful day @iamsrk.”

Happy New Year co-star Boman Irani shared his birthday wishes on Twitter posting two throwback pictures from their movies. The first picture referred to the movie Don, and the second was from the movie Happy New Year where the two are framed interacting with each other. The caption of the post read, “Never a dull moment around him. Be it a shoot, after pack up, a flight, a chance meeting and even when breathless during a fight sequence. Always at his sharpest and wittiest and makes sure that you are too. HappyBirthday @iamsrk#HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan #SRK54”

Dear Zindagi co-actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram account to wish Shah Rukh Khan. She shared a picture from the movie and captioned it as, “Happy Birthday my dearest one @iamsrk.”

