Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Actor meets fans outside Mannat at midnight, Karan Johar calls him ‘my older brother for life’

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:16 IST

Wishes are pouring in for Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrates his 54th birthday on Saturday. The first Bollywood celebrity to wish him was none other than his long time best friend and filmmaker, Karan Johar.

Karan took to Instagram to share multiple pictures from the sets of the four films that they have shot together. “Happy birthday Bhai @iamsrk.... Am not sure words are the best way to describe certain relationships...specially those that have such powerful silences...you have always been such a tremendous influence in my life! Like the best preacher teacher i have had the honour of calling my family...my journey with you will always be the best phase of my career and life and there is still so much more to come...thank you for being you...thank you for always being there for mom and me and now our little ones...thank you for being my fathers best friend and my older brother for life!!! I love you more than you will ever know,” he wrote. Actor Ranveer Singh commented on his post, ‘So nice’ and actor Disha Patani shared heart emojis.

As has long been a tradition between Shah Rukh and his fans, the actor once again appeared in his balcony to greet them on his birthday, however, this time, he met them all at midnight itself. Pictures from outside Mannat show him waving to his fans as they cheer for him and wish him on his birthday. With lot of flying kisses, he also expressed thankfulness for showering immense love and wishes on him.

Fans gather outside Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan appears in his balcony at midnight to meet his fans.

One of the fans told ANI, “I have come from Delhi to see Shah Rukh Khan. He is my idol.” Another fan said, “I have come here from Nagpur. I have come here for 12 times in the past but never got to see Shah Rukh. I hope I get to see him today.”

Shah Rukh and Karan have worked together in many films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and My Name is Khan among others.

Shah Rukh has been away from the big screen for almost a year now as his last movie Zero was released in 2018. However, the actor had recently promised his fans that he will reveal his next project soon.

A few days back, Shah Rukh appeared on American TV host David Letterman’s talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix, which garnered a lot of attention. Shah Rukh talked at length about his family, his work and his superstardom in the show.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 08:56 IST