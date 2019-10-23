Has Shah Rukh Khan finally decided on a Zero follow-up? Director Atlee’s expression gives it away. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 21:18 IST

Seemingly confirming a collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee reacted to the rumours at a press meet for his upcoming movie, Bigil, starring Vijay. Filmmaker Harish Shankar, who was also present at the meet, brought up the possible SRK-Atlee film, and videos of the exchange have made it online.

Shared with the caption, ‘So it’s confirmed?’ one video shows Shankar saying, “More than writer-director, I’m waiting for this as a fan. The news is coming out, I don’t know how immediately this will happen. Atlee sir is going to direct King Khan, SRK. Being a huge fan of SRK, I’m waiting for this combo so that I can also come to that function and see SRK. I’m a huge fan of King Khan. All the best for all your ventures.”

Atlee listens quietly to the speech, and at the end smiles and joins his hands in thanks. The filmmaker and Shah Rukh were first spotted together during an IPL match in April. They sat together to watch the match, and rumours of them collaborating immediately began making the rounds on the internet.

Shah Rukh hasn’t decided on a project after the critical and commercial failure of 2018’s Zero, although he produced the Netflix series Bard of Blood.

Last week, a video of the actor walking out of Atlee’s office stirred speculation on social media. Many have speculated that Shah Rukh will make the much-awaited announcement on his birthday on November 2. Others claim shooting will commence in December.

Shah Rukh will appear on David Letterman’s Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, on October 25. A trailer for the episode was released this week.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 20:56 IST