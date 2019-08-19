Comali box office: Jayam Ravi registers career-best opening of Rs 15 crore

regional-movies

Aug 19, 2019

Jayam Ravi’s Tamil romantic comedy Comali, loosely based on English comedy Kickin It Old Skool, has registered good numbers in its opening weekend in Tamil Nadu, grossing around Rs 15 crore at the box office.

According to trade analyst Trinath, the film is on its way to emerging as the highest grosser in Jayam Ravi’s career, beating his highly popular film, Thani Oruvan.

“Comali may have earned mixed response from the critics but it’s a hit with the masses. The comedy and the strong message on humanity in the climax have worked wonders for the film which will have a great run till the release of Saaho. On Sunday, Comali surpassed the Chennai box-office numbers of Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai,” Trinath told Hindustan Times.

Directed by debutant Pradeep Ranganathan, the film is centered on Jayam Ravi’s character called Ravi, who wakes 16 years after being coma. The film, produced by Vels Films International, also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Samyuktha Hegde and Yogi Babu in crucial roles.

Yogi Babu’s comedy is one of the reasons why Comali works. The Hindustan Times review noted, “If not for Yogi Babu’s inimitable wit and screen presence, Comali has absolutely nothing that’ll draw someone’s attention. In spite of an exciting premise, the film doesn’t quite work on the whole and manages to entertain only when it doesn’t take itself seriously.”

On Sunday, the team of Comali celebrated its success by throwing a lavish party. The entire crew participated in the success bash and pictures from the party were shared online. There are already reports doing the rounds that Comali is likely to be remade in Telugu. Apparently, actor Nithiin may play Jayam Ravi’s role in the remake.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019