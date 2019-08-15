Comali review: Jayam Ravi’s film is a formulaic entertainer with few good laughs

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:39 IST

Comali

Director: Pradeep Ranganathan

Cast: Jayam Ravi, Yogi Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Sha Ra and Samyuktha Hegde

Rating: 2/5

Debutant Pradeep Ranganathan’s Comali, which borrows its premise from Harvey Glazer’s 2007 English romantic comedy Kickin’ It Old Skool, works largely due to its comedy and a terrific Yogi Babu. His one-liners work like magic in an otherwise predictable, silly story of love and redemption. If not for Yogi Babu’s inimitable wit and screen presence, Comali has absolutely nothing to draw anyone’s attention. In spite of an exciting premise, the film doesn’t quite work on the whole and manages to entertain only when it doesn’t take itself seriously.

Watch the trailer for Comali:

Comali is centered on Ravi (Jayam Ravi) and we get introduced to him as a school boy. The year is 1999 and Ravi falls head over heels for his classmate Nikita (Samyuktha Hegde). Ravi pursues Nikita and when he’s all set to propose to her by gifting a special idol, he meets with an accident and ends up in coma, only to wake up after 16 years. Life isn’t the same when Ravi wakes up from coma and he has a difficult time adjusting to both his physical condition and the severe shock he encounters after so many years. The rest of the story is about Ravi trying to get a grip back on his life and finding a purpose to live while trying to adapt to the new lifestyle.

Comali really belongs to Yogi Babu, who carries the film on his shoulders from start to finish.

Comali borrows a very interesting premise (without giving credit to the original) and hardly does anything with it. It could have made a really fun film out of the idea but all that it manages to do is to tread a very predictable path of romance and redemption. Throw in a needlessly preachy climax to make the experience even more horrible. One of the biggest problems with the film is that it isn’t sure till the end whether it wants to be an adult comedy, a romantic drama or a drama on humanity. The story had the scope to be funnier but Comali holds itself back and that’s one of the reasons why it never works on the whole.

Jayam Ravi is decent in his role and he comfortably slips into the shoes of a school-going teenager as well as someone in his 30’s. But Comali really belongs to Yogi Babu, who carries the film on his shoulders from start to finish, and overshadows Ravi with his screen presence on so many occasions. Kajal Aggarwal has very little to contribute in a role that can be easily written off as a cameo, and so does Samyuktha Hegde in a role that never quite gets its due.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 12:27 IST