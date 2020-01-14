Darbar box office: Rajinikanth’s film collects Rs 150 crore worldwide in opening weekend

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 11:50 IST

Actor Rajinikanth’s Darbar, according to its makers, collected a whopping Rs 150 crore in its opening weekend worldwide. As per a poster released by Lyca Productions, Darbar has grossed Rs 150 crore worldwide in the first four days.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar was released in three languages. The film is doing exceptionally well in Tamil and Telugu but struggling in Hindi. “Major chunk of Darbar collections has come from Tamil Nadu where the film had a solo release and is having a dream run. The Telugu dubbed version is also doing decent business despite the release of two Telugu biggies Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. It will look to breach into Rs 200 crore club this week,” trade analyst Trinath said.

Darbar stars Rajinikanth in the role of an angry cop who sets out to avenge his daughter. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who is best known for helming Ghajini and Kaththi. It marks the return of Rajinikanth in the role of a cop after 25 years.

Darbar also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander while Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera. Reports have emerged that Rajinikanth and Murugadoss are most likely going to reunite for another project next year. However, an official confirmation on the reunion is yet awaited.

Also read: Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn’s film nears Rs 75 cr, Deepika Padukone-starrer struggles at Rs 21 cr

Rajinikanth, meanwhile, is currently shooting for his next Tamil project with director Siva. The yet-untitled family drama also stars Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena in important roles. The project has music by D Imman and being bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Siva, known for films such as Veeram and Viswasam, has teamed up with Rajinikanth for the first time. The film is tipped to be a rural-based action drama.

Follow @htshowbiz for more