Film on notorious criminal Cyanide Mohan announced, Priyamani to play key role

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 14:46 IST

Actor Priyamani is all set to join hands with filmmaker Rajesh Touchriver for upcoming pan-Indian project Cyanide, based on the life of notorious criminal Cyanide Mohan, the physical education teacher in Karnataka who killed 20 young women by giving them cyanide.

As per a statement, Priyamani would essay the role of the special investigation officer with an IG rank, who probes this crucial case.

Getting young women to hotel rooms across Karnataka in the guise of love, giving them emergency contraceptive pills - laced with cyanide - after a night with them, and subsequently fleeing with their gold ornaments was Mohan’s modus operandi.

Around 20 young women were murdered by Mohan in this manner - and the court awarded him 6 death penalties and 14 life sentences for the same. This true incident is what Rajesh Touchriver is making into a feature film.

NRI businessman Pradeep Narayanan is producing Cyanide under the banner Middle East Cinema Pvt Ltd.

The movie will be shot in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada at the same time and actors from these five languages will be part of this grand project. The shooting will commence in Mangalore in January, and locations will include Hyderabad, Goa, Madikeri, Kodagu and Kasargod.

Rohini, Chittaranjan Giri, Tanikella Bharani, Ram Gopal Bajaj, Shiju, Shaju, Sriman, Mukundan, Sameer and Sanju Sivram, Riju Bajaj, Rimju will play the main characters. The movie is being made in five languages, and in its Hindi version, Bollywood actor Yashpal Sharma would don Priyamani’s police officer role.

