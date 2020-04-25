e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Priyamani, who made Bollywood debut with One Two Three Four in Chennai Express, says ‘no point doing dance numbers’

Priyamani, who made Bollywood debut with One Two Three Four in Chennai Express, says ‘no point doing dance numbers’

National Award-winning actor Priyamani talks about her Hindi projects, insisting that though she made her debut with a special song, she is not interested in doing dance numbers alone.

bollywood Updated: Apr 25, 2020 16:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyamani talks about her upcoming Hindi projects.
Priyamani talks about her upcoming Hindi projects.
         

Actor Priyamani made her Bollywood debut with dance number One Two Three Four for Chennai Express, but she agreed to it only because she got to dance with Shah Rukh Khan. Not interested in dance numbers anymore, Priyamani was recently seen in the Hindi webs series The Family Man in which she played Manoj Bajpayee’s wife.

Priyamani told Mid Day in an interview, “I agreed to be part of the song because it gave me a chance to dance with Shah Rukh Khan. Post Chennai Express, I got several offers from Hindi cinema, but nothing substantial came my way. There was no point doing dance numbers.”

Priyamani and SRK in a still from ChennaI Express.
Priyamani and SRK in a still from ChennaI Express.

Also read: Milind Soman says Ankita Konwar was cool with his sex scenes in Four More Shots Please!: ‘She was actually very excited’

The actor was recently seen in another digital project, Ateet and will soon feature alongside Ajay Devgn in the sports based film Maidaan. ” I hope these projects will make Bollywood see me anew. I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” she told the tabloid.

Meanwhile, she has confirmed that she essays the role of a naxalite in Rana Daggubati’s upcoming Telugu political thriller Virataparvam 1992, which also stars Sai Pallavi. In her latest interview to Cinema Express, Priyamani opened up about her role in the film. “Yes, I am playing a naxalite. It’s going to be a different kind of film altogether. The only thing I can share at the moment is that it’s a true story,” Priyamani said. The film also stars Nandita Das in a crucial role.

Priyamani will also be seen in Venkatesh starrer Naarappa, the Telugu remake of Tamil film Asuran.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Entire city not a hotspot’: Delhi minister on easing lockdown rules
‘Entire city not a hotspot’: Delhi minister on easing lockdown rules
After Franklin Templeton shuts debt schemes, Chidambaram asks govt to step in
After Franklin Templeton shuts debt schemes, Chidambaram asks govt to step in
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
LIVE: Total coronavirus cases in Rajasthan stands at 2061
LIVE: Total coronavirus cases in Rajasthan stands at 2061
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news