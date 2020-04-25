Priyamani, who made Bollywood debut with One Two Three Four in Chennai Express, says ‘no point doing dance numbers’

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 16:13 IST

Actor Priyamani made her Bollywood debut with dance number One Two Three Four for Chennai Express, but she agreed to it only because she got to dance with Shah Rukh Khan. Not interested in dance numbers anymore, Priyamani was recently seen in the Hindi webs series The Family Man in which she played Manoj Bajpayee’s wife.

Priyamani told Mid Day in an interview, “I agreed to be part of the song because it gave me a chance to dance with Shah Rukh Khan. Post Chennai Express, I got several offers from Hindi cinema, but nothing substantial came my way. There was no point doing dance numbers.”

Priyamani and SRK in a still from ChennaI Express.

The actor was recently seen in another digital project, Ateet and will soon feature alongside Ajay Devgn in the sports based film Maidaan. ” I hope these projects will make Bollywood see me anew. I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” she told the tabloid.

Meanwhile, she has confirmed that she essays the role of a naxalite in Rana Daggubati’s upcoming Telugu political thriller Virataparvam 1992, which also stars Sai Pallavi. In her latest interview to Cinema Express, Priyamani opened up about her role in the film. “Yes, I am playing a naxalite. It’s going to be a different kind of film altogether. The only thing I can share at the moment is that it’s a true story,” Priyamani said. The film also stars Nandita Das in a crucial role.

Priyamani will also be seen in Venkatesh starrer Naarappa, the Telugu remake of Tamil film Asuran.

