Priyamani plays a naxalite in Rana Daggubati’s Virataparvam 1992

regional-movies

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 15:43 IST

Actor Priyamani, who was last seen in Zee 5’s Ateet, has confirmed she plays a naxalite in Rana Daggubati’s upcoming Telugu political thriller Virataparvam 1992, which also stars Sai Pallavi.

In her latest interview to Cinema Express, Priyamani opened up about her role in the film. “Yes, I am playing a naxalite. It’s going to be a different kind of film altogether. The only thing I can share at the moment is that it’s a true story,” Priyamani said, confirming she’s also part of Venkatesh starrer Naarappa, the Telugu remake of Tamil film Asuran.

Priyamani also confirmed she’s completed shooting for her upcoming Kannada project Doctor 56, which will also be released in Tamil. She also has second season of Family Man and Bollywood film Maidaan in her kitty.

Apart from movies, Priyamani will also be seen in two upcoming reality shows. The details of which are yet to be officially announced.

Being directed by Venu Udugala, Virataparvam sheds light on the Naxal movement, specifically the moral dilemma that prevailed during the last decade.

Also read: Alia Bhatt visits dad Mahesh Bhatt and mum Soni; director says ‘she sat at a distance so she wouldn’t endanger her parents’

The film also stars Nandita Das in a crucial role. The film marks her return to Telugu cinema after a decade.

On joining the sets, Nandita had said that she’s both nervous as well thrilled to be shooting in a language after a long gap.

“I am doing the film for the script, the director’s vision and the role. Had no idea who I was replacing and how does it matter. In Hyderabad, started shooting for the film. Nervous about speaking Telugu,” Nandita said in a statement.

“I’m shooting for a film, that too in a language I speak after over a decade! But once I was on set, the whole atmosphere brought back the joy of being part of strong stories without having the responsibilities of being the director,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more