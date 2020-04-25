e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Milind Soman says Ankita Konwar was cool with his sex scenes in Four More Shots Please!: ‘She was actually very excited’

Milind Soman says Ankita Konwar was cool with his sex scenes in Four More Shots Please!: ‘She was actually very excited’

Days after they celebrated their second wedding anniversary, Milind Soman talks about wife Ankita Konwar’s reaction to his intimate scenes in web series, Four More Shots Please!.

bollywood Updated: Apr 25, 2020 14:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are in self isolation with his mom amid the lockdown in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.
Actor Milind Soman has revealed wife Ankita Konwar was “very excited” about his sex scenes from the web series Four More Shots Please! which also featured him walking in underwear.

Milind told Pinkvilla in an interview, “She was very cool with it (intimate scenes on the show). In fact, when I got the first season, I read the script with her and there were, of course, sex scenes, me walking in my underwear on the table, she was like ‘Ohh, this will be interesting’. She was actually very excited about it.”

Also read: Rajeev Khandelwal says casting couch is not rape: ‘The one who gives in is equally responsible’

Milind and Ankita recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary and it was quite interesting, given the lockdown. The couple chose to begin the third year of their marriage by climbing 300 floors as their plans for an international vacation stood cancelled amid lockdown. Milind also revealed the one thing that changed in his life after marrying Ankita in 2018.

 

“The biggest thing is that earlier I never asked anyone in my life, whether I should do this or that, or how will anyone react if I did something, not my family, even my mother, or even discuss with anyone, nothing, I was never that person. But now of course with Ankita, I discuss everything single tiny thing. That is the big change, it is not just you anymore, there is another person who is very important,” he said.

Recently, Milind and Ankita celebrated Rongali Bihu, which marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year. In an Instagram post, she wrote that he made the festival special for her, since she could not visit her family due to the lockdown.

Milind plays a doctor in the series that stars VJ Bani, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles. The show also features Neil Bhoopalam and Prateik Babbar.

Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
Covid-19: India cases set to cross 25,000 mark
LIVE: Salons, barbershops, restaurants will not be open, says MHA
This is God here: Brett Lee on if Kohli can break Sachin’s 100 tons record
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
