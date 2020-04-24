Milind Soman on one change he brought in his life after marrying Ankita Konwar: ‘I discuss every little tiny thing’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 09:06 IST

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar have been married for two years. The couple chose to begin the third year of their marriage by climbing 300 floors as their plans for an international vacation stood cancelled amid lockdown. Milind has now revealed the one thing that changed in his life after marrying Ankita in 2018.

The actor told Pinkvilla in an interview, “The biggest thing is that earlier I never asked anyone in my life, whether I should do this or that, or how will anyone react if I did something, not my family, even my mother, or even discuss with anyone, nothing, I was never that person. But now of course with Ankita, I discuss everything single tiny thing. That is the big change, it is not just you anymore, there is another person who is very important.”

The couple continue to inspire their fans with their fitness routines and how they never gave weightage to their age gap. Milind had wished Ankita on their wedding anniversary by sharing a picture from their Assamese-Marathi wedding ceremony. He wrote, “My day lights up when you smile, and I will do all I can to keep it that way. Its 2 happy years today, so happy earth day @ankita_earthy .. p.s that’s the only day I remember in the last 6 years that you were ready before me. ‘..meri aankhon ne chuna hain tujhko..’ dont know why I thought of that one.” She had replied to the post, “I love you with all of me!”

Ankita shared a collage of then and now pics from their wedding and the present day. She wrote, “This day, 2 years back I vowed to be with you and be your partner in everything. So today when you asked if I would climb 300 floors with you to celebrate the beginning of the 3rd year of our marriage, I of course said yes. I was surprised that I could do it with such ease. Although this day was supposed to be spent sipping a fruity drink somewhere far away in the middle of the Indian ocean, this right here doesn’t seem bad either. Eating home cooked meal and drinking kokum sherbet is fantastic too. In short, everything and everywhere is beautiful with you. We’ve got this, as long as we have each other. Love you with all of me, my love. #happyweddinganniversary #happyearthday #love #livetoinspire #foreveryouandi #theultrahusband.”

