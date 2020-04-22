Milind Soman’s romantic anniversary wish for wife Ankita Konwar: ‘My day lights up when you smile’

bollywood

On this day, two years ago, Milind Soman tied the knot with the love of his life, Ankita Konwar. He wished his wife on their second wedding anniversary in the most adorable way. He took to Instagram to share pictures from their traditional Maharashtrian wedding in Alibaug and wrote that her smile lights up his day.

“My day lights up when you smile, and I will do all I can to keep it that way. Its 2 happy years today, so happy earth day @ankita_earthy .. p.s that’s the only day I remember in the last 6 years that you were ready before me. ‘..meri aankhon ne chuna hain tujhko..’ dont know why I thought of that one,” Milind wrote. Ankita replied in the comments section, “I love you with all of me!”

After their Maharashtrian-style wedding, Milind and Ankita had a white wedding under a waterfall in Spain, followed by another wedding at the northwestern coast of Spain.

Currently, Milind is self-isolating with Ankita and his mother Usha Soman. He has been sharing glimpses of his day-to-day activities on Instagram.

Recently, Milind shared a video of him and his mother skipping, and lauded her for being so fit even at the age of 80. “Skipping with @somanusha ! Not a new activity for her but new for me. When you are at home 24×7, each one, teach one another ! You are old only when you think you are.. #LockdownMantra #keepmoving #NeverStop #nevergiveup #love,” his caption read.

Last week, Milind and Ankita celebrated Rongali Bihu, which marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year. In an Instagram post, she wrote that he made the festival special for her, since she could not visit her family due to the lockdown.

“There’s just so much to be grateful for everyday! Like this man learning how to cook my favourite #cheeseomelette and letting me workout while he cooks (because he finished his workout earlier of course). Like fixing my #haldimilk every night or cheering me up with an egg fight (old Assamese custom) during Bihu because I couldn’t visit my family. I’m grateful for you, everyday! You are the best partner anyone can think of. Love you forever,” her caption read.

