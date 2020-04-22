Maanayata Dutt leaves sweet comment on Trishala Dutt’s photo with mom Richa Sharma

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt took a trip down memory lane and shared a childhood photo of herself, featuring her mother, the late Richa Sharma. In the cute click, Richa is seen holding baby Trishala in her arms.

Trishala’s caption revealed that the picture was taken in 1988, shortly after her birth. She wrote, “mom & I #1988 #ripmommy.”

Maanayata Dutt commented, “Beautiful,” followed by heart and hugging face emojis. Trishala’s aunt Priya Dutt also left a sweet comment on the post. “So beautiful, she is an angel in heaven now trish, always looking over you. She loved you more than anything in this world. God bless her soul,” she wrote.

Fans showered the adorable photo with love. “She was so beautiful! That million dollar dimpled smile touched the heart! Saw her on celluloid and such a beauty she was! May her soul rest in peace!” one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “She looks like deepika padukone. Wow what a beauty.”

Trishala shares a warm relationship with her stepmother Maanayata, as well as her half-siblings Shahraan and Iqra. The two women often leave sweet comments on each other’s Instagram posts.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2013, Trishala had opened up about her memories of Richa, who died in 1996 due to a brain tumour. “It’s sad to say I don’t have many memories of her, but I do remember how kind she was, how beautiful she was, and what an honest loving person she was,” she had said.

While Trishala is currently in New York, Maanayata is stuck in Dubai with Shahraan and Iqra, due to the lockdown. In a recent interview, Sanjay said that though he was constantly in touch with his wife and twins through video calls, he missed having them by his side. He also said that he was worried for their safety.

