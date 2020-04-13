Sanjay Dutt sponsors meals for 1,000 families during coronavirus pandemic
Sanjay Dutt is doing his bit to help the underprivileged, who are affected by the coronavirus pandemic, by sponsoring the meals of 1,000 families.bollywood Updated: Apr 13, 2020 21:09 IST
Actor Sanjay Dutt is pitching in to feed a thousand families in Mumbai at a time when the underprivileged are facing difficulty organising daily income and food for themselves amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
“This is a time of grave crisis for the entire country. Everybody is helping each other in any way they can, even if it means by just staying home and practising social distancing. I am just trying to do my bit to help out as many people as I can,” said Dutt.
Apart from social service, the actor is also focussed on fitness, among other things. “Staying fit is very important especially during this time. So eat well, stay healthy & keep exercising. #QuarantineWorkout #HealthyAtHome #WorkoutAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe,” he had recently tweeted.
While on his social service effort, Dutt has gone ahead to help the needy in these times of Covid-19 crisis by joining hands with Sawarkar Shelters. He has made sure that they cover the suburban area between Borivali to Bandra. “Sawarkar Shelters has been a great backbone to execute this plan. They have done much hard work and I thank them for it. I hope that by helping each other, we get through this difficult phase of our lives soon,” he said.
Rupesh Sawarkar, Chairman, Sawarkar Shelters, shared: “It is so heartwarming to see people come forward to show unity in this fight against coronavirus. There are so many people who cannot get access to food right now. It is such a great initiative by Mr. Sanjay Dutt to step up and help these people out. His association with Sawarkar Shelters has been a positive one thanks to his generosity. His humanitarian efforts are a motivation for others to do whatever they can to support one another.”
