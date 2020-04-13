e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal shares unseen family photos from a wedding

John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal shares unseen family photos from a wedding

In a rare Instagram post, John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal shared family pictures taken at a wedding.

bollywood Updated: Apr 13, 2020 19:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
John Abraham and Priya Runchal with family.
John Abraham and Priya Runchal with family.
         

John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal is famously reticent but there are a few rare occasions when she shares pictures with him on social media. Amid the lockdown, she took to her Instagram account to share a photo strip of pictures taken at a wedding.

Apart from John and Priya, the pictures also feature their family members. “Fambam throwback at my cradle partners wedding @nb4815 #love,” her caption read.

Compliments poured in from Priya’s followers, who were pleasantly surprised to see her posting on social media. “So sweet. Thank you for sharing.. Hope you and John Abraham are well. Take care x,” one Instagram user wrote. “So lovely to see the whole family.. aunty looks gorgeous,” another commented. “John looks adorable. Lots of love to the extended family. Hope everyone’s doing well,” another wrote.

 

John earlier told Mid-Day in an interview that Priya liked to stay away from the media glare, and he liked that about her. “This is the way I like it. She is a private person. She finished her course from business school in London and was earlier in Los Angeles. She chooses to quietly do her work and I appreciate it,” he said.

Also see: Malaika Arora treats boyfriend Arjun Kapoor to Easter dessert, see his sweet Instagram story

In fact, when John tied the knot with Priya in 2013, it was in a secret ceremony that the media could not get a whiff of. The news of his marriage became public only when he wished his fans on New Year and signed off as “John and Priya Abraham”.

Meanwhile, John will be seen next on the big screen in Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Post that, he will be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga.

While all films have been affected due to the lockdown, Sanjay is working on the final cut of Mumbai Saga virtually, with his team. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal and Jackie Shroff.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
LIVE:4 more areas brought under Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones, count rises to 47
LIVE:4 more areas brought under Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones, count rises to 47
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Renault India launches ‘Book Online, Pay Later’ campaign
Renault India launches ‘Book Online, Pay Later’ campaign
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news