Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal step out for a romantic dinner date. See pics

John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal step out for a romantic dinner date. See pics

John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, who prefer to keep their relationship away from the limelight, made a rare public appearance on Friday night.

John Abraham and Priya Runchal were clicked on a dinner date on Friday night.
John Abraham and Priya Runchal were clicked on a dinner date on Friday night.(Varinder Chawla)
         

John Abraham and Priya Runchal made a rare public appearance on Friday night, when they stepped out for a romantic dinner date at a restaurant in Mumbai. The actor kept it casual in a navy blue shirt and dark jeans, while his wife looked glamorous in a white camisole top paired with distressed jeans.

John Abraham and Priya Runchal were clicked outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Friday night.
John Abraham and Priya Runchal were clicked outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Friday night. ( Varinder Chawla )

Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, John said that Priya, an investment banker by profession, does not care for the paparazzi frenzy. “This is the way I like it. She is a private person. She finished her course from business school in London and was earlier in Los Angeles. She chooses to quietly do her work and I appreciate it,” he said.

In fact, John and Priya did not let the media get a whiff of their wedding in 2013. It was only when the actor wished his fans on New Year and signed off as “John and Priya Abraham” did the world get to know that he was married.

“Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed 2014! May this year bring you love, good fortune and joy. Love, John and Priya Abraham,” he wrote on Twitter.

 

John told Pinkvilla in an earlier interview that Priya brought maturity and stability to their relationship. He said, “I think Priya brings a lot of maturity to the relationship. A lot of sanity, a lot of stability and she’s a good person. Rarely do I find people in our industry who want to stand back. She’s one who has chosen to stand back and say, ‘Listen, I’m not interested in this space of hogging the limelight. I’d rather sit back and do some real work.’”

Meanwhile, John will be seen next on the big screen in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga. The film, which boasts of an ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty, is scheduled to release on June 19 this year.

