Right now, I’m enjoying being a child myself: John Abraham on having a baby

Actor John Abraham and his wife, Priya, are in celebration mode. No, they are not becoming parents any time soon. The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on June 5 and Priya posted a cute picture of them together having coconut water, and captioned it, “Three coconuts #happy anniversary”.

It’s rarely that fans get to see John’s picture with his wife on social media, let alone being spotted together in public. Asked about the reason and John shares, “We want to keep it private and that’s why we have consciously decided not to do many public appearances together.”





The actor tied the knot with Priya, an investment banker, in 2014 in a low-key wedding and the couple has “successfully managed to keep ourselves away from being spotted by the paparazzi”.

Though many star wives, who don’t hail from a film background, don’t shy away from getting clicked in public places or making appearances with their husbands, John maintains that he doesn’t feel the need to follow the trend or hog the limelight.

“I can’t comment on others because they have chosen their life path. I can only talk for us and I would like to keep my life sacrosanct and private,” adds the actor, who will next be seen in Batla House and Mumbai Saga Movies.

The couple is married for five years now, one question they’re often asked is about plans to have a baby. John sets the record straight as he says, “When I’ll grow up, I will probably think about it. Right now, I’m enjoying being a child myself.”



First Published: Jun 24, 2019 13:02 IST