Malaika Arora treats boyfriend Arjun Kapoor to Easter dessert, see his sweet Instagram story

bollywood

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 18:27 IST

During the lockdown, Malaika Arora has been experimenting with desserts, from besan laddoos to paniyaram to banana ice cream and walnut cake. She has been sharing pictures and videos of cooking on her Instagram account.

On Sunday, Malaika whipped up something sweet for her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. He took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of his half-eaten Easter dessert and simply captioned it, “Her,” followed by a pink heart emoji.

Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram story

Earlier, Arjun shared a video from the kitchen and called himself a “fake baker”. The clip featured his dog Maximus as well, with the song Tune Maari Entriyaan from his film Gunday playing in the background.

“I’m sure Maximus the real Gunda sang this song in his head cause it’s the first time he’s seen me the Fake Baker attempt anything in the kitchen !!! PS - (his hips really don’t lie) @aliabbaszafar @ranveersingh @priyankachopra #maximusthegunda,” his caption read.

Malaika, who is currently seen as one of the judges of India’s Best Dancer, was neck-deep in professional commitments before the lockdown. She revealed in an Instagram post last month that the lockdown has been a blessing for her.

“It’s hard to believe that a little more than a week back, I barely had time to sit down on my couch, drink a cup of tea, or just take care of myself properly. These few weeks of self isolation has opened me up to so much more. More self care, more sleep, more workouts, more time with my loved ones, more time with myself, basically more ‘life’ And I’m sure I’m not the only one, I’m sure you’ve never had SO much time with yourself and your loved ones either, right?” she wrote.

Arjun and Malaika have also been spending quality time together during the lockdown. Last month, the two were clicked applauding for essential service providers on their balcony, on the day of the janta curfew.

Follow @htshowbiz for more