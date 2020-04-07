‘Fake baker’ Arjun Kapoor and his pet have Gunday on their minds, Malaika Arora reserves comment. Watch video

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor, like rest of India, is staying home amid Covid-19 lockdown. On Monday, he shared a funny boomerang video of himself with his pet dog, Maximus. The video was in his kitchen.

Sharing it, he wrote: “I’m sure Maximus the real Gunda sang this song in his head cause it’s the first time he’s seen me the Fake Baker attempt anything in the kitchen !!! PS - (his hips really don’t lie)@aliabbaszafar @ranveersingh @priyankachopra #maximusthegunda.” The post got a number of response from his fans and friends. His girlfriend Malaika Arora too dropped a message. Agreeing with Maximus’s predicament, she simply wrote: “Hmmm”. Actor Vijay Varma of Gully Boy fame wrote: “The best duo after the OG ghanti boys.”

The actor also tagged actors Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in the post, who have originally starred in the song with the actor.

Arjun is, of course, in the habit of pulling his colleagues and friends legs on their posts. Sometime back Malaika posted a picture of herself in a rather pensive mood, comparing it to the Thinking Man sculpture by famous sculptor Rodin. Malaika has written: “. “The thinker.... #rodin (wondering Wat to do next ... can’t sit still) #stayhomestaysafe.” To it, Arjun had jokingly written: “Thinking where to sleep next.”

Like scores of other Bollywood and cricket celebrities, Arjun too has contributed to various relief funds meant to fight the coronavirus pandemic. He said he had committed himself to contribute the PM-CaresS fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, GiveIndia, an organisation working to help provide cash in the hands of daily wage earners who have lost their jobs due to the lockdown, Federation of Western India Cine Employees and The Wishing Factory, working with thalassemia patients from low income groups so that they receive blood transfusions during the lockdown.

Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

