Home / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor donates to various charities for Covid-19 relief: ‘India is in the midst of a crisis’

Arjun Kapoor donates to various charities for Covid-19 relief: ‘India is in the midst of a crisis’

Arjun Kapoor has pledged donations to various funds and organisations to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

bollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2020 13:20 IST
Press Trust of India, Mumbai
Arjun Kapoor has asked others to donate as well.
Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor on Monday said he is contributing to a number of charity organisations fighting against the coronavirus crisis in the country, urging his fans to do their bit.

The actor said he would contribute to the PM-CARES fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, GiveIndia, an organisation working to help provide cash in the hands of daily wage earners who have lost their jobs due to the lockdown, Federation of Western India Cine Employees and The Wishing Factory, working with thalassemia patients from low income groups so that they receive blood transfusions during the lockdown.

 

“India is in the midst of a crisis and as responsible citizens we need to do our bit for our fellow brothers and sisters in need. I’m trying my best to help as many people possible,” the actor said in a social media post.

“We can only fight COVID-19 if we stand united. I urge all of you to come forward and support to the best of your abilities,” he added.

A number of Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have contributed to various charities working for those impacted by the spread of the virus and the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help contain it.

