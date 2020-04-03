e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt shares workout video from home, Varun Dhawan says ‘It’ll go viral boss’

Sanjay Dutt shares workout video from home, Varun Dhawan says ‘It’ll go viral boss’

Sanjay Dutt might not be in the gym but he is ensuring that he stays fit even if he is locked in his home like most people due to coronavirus. Watch his new video here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 03, 2020 07:11 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Sanjay Dutt has been urging everyone to stay at home.
Actor Sanjay Dutt might not be in the gym but he is ensuring that he stays fit even if he is locked in his home like most people due to coronavirus.

"Staying fit is very important especially during this time. So eat well, stay healthy; keep exercising. #QuarantineWorkout #HealthyAtHome #WorkoutAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe," Sanjay tweeted on Thursday along with an inspiring video.

 

Sporting black workout wear, he is seen walking and jogging in the video. This comes just a few days after his video on the importance of staying indoors.

"Let's do our bit by staying indoors as that's the only way to prevent #COVID19 from spreading. #StayAtHomeSaveLives #CoronavirusLockdown #Quarantined #WeAreInThisTogether #Coronavirus," he had captioned the video.

Also read: Sanjay Dutt urges fans to stay safe at home and follow govt orders, daughter Trishala reminds him to wash hands

Last month, he had made another video to thank essential service providers. "My salute to all those who are working tirelessly to keep us safe. We appreciate your efforts &amp; would also like to thank the entire nation for coming together for this. Stay home, stay safe. #JantaCurfew #COVID19," he had posted.

Like him, many celebrities are posting videos and photos about how they are spending their time in self-isolation.

