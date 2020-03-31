Sanjay Dutt urges fans to stay safe at home and follow govt orders, daughter Trishala reminds him to wash hands

bollywood

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has urged everyone to stay at home and adhere to all the guidelines that government has been issuing in this respect. The actor added that the country must unite to fight novel coronavirus and his daughter Trishala showered all the love even she reminded him to wash hands.

“Namaskar! Humara desh ek mushkil daur se guzar raha hai, ek bahut hi mushkil daur. Isliye hum sabko milkar iska samna karna padega aur is coronavirus ko humesha ke liye hatana padega. Isliye meri haath jod ke binti hai, aap sab se ki government ke instructions ko follow kijiye. Aur ghar se bahar nahi nikaliye. Ghar se bahar tab nikaliye jab bahut bahut jaruri ho. Apne ghar pe rahiye, apni family ke saath accha waaqt bitaiye, Aur please, ek baar aur, government jo kehti hai suniye aur unka palan kijiye aur surakshit rahiye. Ye coronavirus ko humein hatana hi hoga, Jai Hind (Our country is facing a tough time and we must unite to face this problem and finish coronavirus. I request you all, with folded hands, please listen to government instructions. Do not step outside your houses unless absolutely essential. Stay at home, spend quality time with your family. Once again, listen to the government guidelines and orders and follow those and stay safe. We must defeat coronavirus),” Sanjay says in the video.

Sanjay wrote alongside the video, “‪Let’s do our bit by staying indoors as that’s the only way to prevent #COVID19 from spreading. #StayAtHomeSaveLives #CoronavirusLockdown #Quarantined #WeAreInThisTogether #Coronavirus.” His daughter Trishala was quick to shower love on his post and wrote, “Love you Dad Stay Safe Wash your hands.”

Earlier, Sanjay had posted a video where he could be seen clapping and cheering for the frontline workers during coronavirus pandemic. “My salute to all those who are working tirelessly to keep us safe. We appreciate your efforts & would also like to thank the entire nation for coming together for this. Stay home, stay safe. #JantaCurfew #COVID19,” he captioned the video. Trishla had responded to the video and wrote, “love you Papa Dukes! Make sure to wash your hands!”

