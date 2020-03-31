Sanya Malhotra is cleaning, sweeping and doing laundry during lockdown: ‘My hands look like prunes’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 11:02 IST

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra has revealed her hands look like “prunes” as she spends 60% of her waking hours cleaning, sweeping, laundry and cooking during the complete lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Asked if she was utilising the lockdown to practice her dance moves, Sanya told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I wish, but I have a back and neck injury so I can’t dance or work out for at least a month. I have a habit of not going to the doctor till the last minute.” Sanya has ‘flat neck syndrome’ which aggravates due to stress and exertion.

Sanya also told the tabloid that she watched a film on ballet online and got nostalgic. “I used to dance professionally in Delhi. I did a few steps in front of the mirror, including the relevé and the ballet hands, taking care not to strain my neck and back. I would love to do a dance film someday. Even when I meditate, I imagine myself in a dance movie, doing these turns and flips. I am planning to watch more such movies during this period to prepare myself to be in one,” she added.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor’s terrace workout video is the perfect fitness inspiration you need during lockdown

Sanya had recently posted a video where she could be seen dancing in front of a mirror. “Please Ghar pe raho aur safe raho Aur agar dance karna pasand hai toh @donny.allstars ki choreography try karo..and tag us. During these intense times, it’s so important to shake off fear, stress and anxiety... also, remember we are in this together.. stay safe and STAY HOME MR LoVa - by Yung Felix,” she wrote alongside the post.

Recently seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya has completed her upcoming films - Anurag Basu’s Ludo, Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi and Pagglait.

Follow @htshowbiz for more