Shraddha Kapoor’s terrace workout video is the perfect fitness inspiration you need during lockdown

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 09:33 IST

Even as the country is set to complete its first week of complete lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Bollywood actors are inspiring fans and offering positive vibes with their social media posts. Shraddha Kapoor has shared videos of her workout sessions during the lockdown.

She posted the video and wrote, “Being home #TerraceWorkouts #StaySafeStayHome #MondayMotivation.” In the video that has three frames, Shraddha can be seen doing squats and running backwards and forwards. Her brother, actor Siddhant Kapoor, was quick to respond, praising Shraddha’s ‘fitness app’. “Hehehehe too good this app is,” he wrote.

Shraddha has been sharing throwback pictures as she spends time at home. A few days ago, she posted her childhood pic in which she could be seen wearing a white frock and smiling for the camera, with a birthday cap on her head. The post garnered much love for the actor.Sidharth posted heart emojis while Karan Kohli wrote, “Omg,” alongside several heart emojis.

Upon the announcement of the lockdown, Shraddha had urged people to stay at home and had written on Instagram, “Hi, beautiful people. Hope all of you are taking good care of yourselves -This 21-day lockdown is a safety measure for our entire country. How we look at this time, is entirely up to us. “Let’s choose to look at it positively, please. Let’s use this time to grow. We can meditate, spend time with our families, practice a healthy lifestyle, learn something new, enjoy the simple things, have gratitude & be calm.”

