Gauri Khan is learning makeup tips from daughter Suhana during lockdown. See new pic

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 07:42 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, designer Gauri Khan, is learning makeup tips from their daughter Suhana. Gauri took to Instagram and shared a picture of Suhana, and wrote that she’s spending her time during the nationwide lockdown acquiring new skills from Suhana.

She wrote in the caption of the post, “Learning.... make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity ..” The post has been ‘liked’ over 150000 times, and has received numerous comments. Gauri’s friends, Bhavana Panday, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor and others left heart emojis.

Suhana had recently shared a couple of new pictures of herself, posing in warm sunlight. “Experimenting,” she captioned the photo with a lipstick emoji.

Suhana recently made her Instagram account public but has kept her comments disabled. Her page has almost 500,000 followers which include celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and others. She had recently shared a picture of a Meryl Streep movie, but had not disclosed her location.

Meanwhile, her father, Shah Rukh Khan, has been spreading awareness about the pandemic via his social media. The actor supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s janta curfew initiative, and has also appeared in a video in which he talks about the precautionary measures one can take to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus.

“InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx!,” he wrote in his tweet on Sunday.

