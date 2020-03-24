Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana turns to Meryl Streep for comfort during lockdown

bollywood

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 11:17 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, is locked indoors like most of the world right now. And to pass the time, she has turned to Meryl Streep.

Suhana took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a short clip on her stories. Suhana appears to be watching a Meryl Streep film, although it isn’t clear if she’s alone or with others. Nor is her exact location clear. Suhana is currently studying at New York University. New York was recently declared the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, with over 13000 cases.

Meanwhile, her father, Shah Rukh Khan, has been spreading awareness about the pandemic via his social media. The actor supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s janta curfew initiative, and has also appeared in a video in which he talks about the precautionary measures one can take to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan shares advice on Covid-19 prevention with help from his movie scenes in hilarious video. Watch

“InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx!,” he wrote in his tweet on Sunday.

Suhana recently made her Instagram profile public, and has been sharing pictures of her family, including those of brothers Aryan and AbRam Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more