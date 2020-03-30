e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana experiments with new look, shares the perfect golden hour selfies

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana experiments with new look, shares the perfect golden hour selfies

Check out these new pictures of Suhana Khan as she tries a new makeup look.

bollywood Updated: Mar 30, 2020 19:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Suhana Khan’s selfie game is indeed strong.
Suhana Khan's selfie game is indeed strong.
         

Seems like actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is playing with makeup as she practises social distancing. On Monday, she shared two stunning new selfies in hew new look.

The photos show Suhana gleaming in the light of the golden hour, her makeup looking perfect. She styled her hair in a ponytail with her winged eyeliner and edges ‘on fleek’. She completed the look with some sparkly earrings and a tiny necklace. “Experimenting,” she captioned the photo with a lipstick emoji.

 

Suhana recently made her Instagram account public but has kept her comments disabled. Her page has almost 500,000 followers which include celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and others.

It is not known if Suhana is back with her family in India or still in New York where she is studying filmmaking at the New York University. Earlier this month, she had shared pictures of the clear skies and also a screengrab of a Meryl Streep movie.

Also see: Kartik Aaryan fails miserably as he takes viral emoji challenge. Watch video

Recently, rumours started gaining wind that Suhana will make her Bollywood debut opposite Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz in a Karan Johar movie, the third instalment of the Student Of The Year franchise. However, Karan later refuted the rumours. “Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!” Karan tweeted.

