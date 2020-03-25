e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shradda Kapoor shares special post on Gudi Padwa with mother and grandma, brother gets emotional

Shradda Kapoor shares special post on Gudi Padwa with mother and grandma, brother gets emotional

Shraddha Kapoor has shared a post on Gudi Padwa that features her, her mother and grandmother.

bollywood Updated: Mar 25, 2020 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shradda Kapoor looks so much like her mother and grandmother.
Shradda Kapoor looks so much like her mother and grandmother.
         

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has shared a very special picture to mark the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa. She posted a photo collage on Instagram which showed her, mother Shivangi Kolhapure and also her maternal grandmother.

The black and white photos shows the women of all three generations dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire. They are all wearing stunning sarees and Shraddha looks just like her mother and grandma.

 

“The dress that has been worn for generations - saree. The honor that has been kept up by generations - Gudi. The festival that has been going on for generations... Wish you a very Happy Gudi Padwa and Marathi New Year,” she captioned the post in Marathi.

Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth grew emotional on seeing the photo. “This photo makes me so happy and emotional, miss amma so much,” he wrote in a comment.

Also read: Lisa Ray’s one year old twins learn to wash hands in adorable video, actor clarifies on leaving the tap open

 

Shraddha celebrated her birthday earlier this month. Shraddha started her day with a visit to an NGO to spend some time with kids and senior citizens. She cut the cake with the kids in the morning. The actor took to Instagram and shared photographs with the special kids and senior citizens from the NGO she visited. She wrote: “Thankful, grateful &amp; so blessed to have celebrated my birthday with the beautiful kids and senior citizens of Ashadaan - Missionaries of Charity, Byculla”.

Shraddha was last seen in Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3. The film opened well at the box office but was affected by coronavirus outbreak.

