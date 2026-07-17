More than a game? Why Krafton believes BGMI has become a social lifeline | HT Tech Insider

BGMI 4.5 update is out. By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → As Battlegrounds Mobile India celebrates its 5th anniversary milestone, the mobile landscape it dominates is shifting rapidly beneath the weight of rising hardware costs and evolving player expectations. I sat down with Krafton India’s Director of Marketing and BGMI Product Management, Srinjoy Das, to find out how the company is moving past simple gameplay mechanics to build a self-sustaining social ecosystem.

From giving creators greater ownership through the Partner Programme to bringing collaborations such as Naruto and Spider-Man to the game's 4.5 update, Das outlined Krafton's approach to keeping BGMI relevant in an increasingly competitive market.

Virtual logistics, it seems, remain hilariously stubborn regardless of how technologically advanced our devices become. Before Srinjoy could join our call, a brief comedy of tech errors unfolded. There was an audio-first, video-second sequence required to bypass a persistent conference room echo.

"The fun fact is that we had to go to audio first and then video, in that order specifically," Srinjoy chuckled, finally settling into the frame, his energy completely unaffected by the minor digital hiccup. "In any other order, it was not working. But yeah, sorry for the minor interruption, folks!"

Today, my conversation with him wasn't merely about updates or cosmetic skin drops; it was about a foundational pivot. We sat down to discuss how an application that occupies gigabytes of storage across hundreds of millions of Indian smartphones is actively transitioning from a tactical battle royale into a sprawling, cultural mega-platform.

The Rising Price of Mobile Entry Shaurya Sharma: Let’s start with the literal price of entry. The mobile smartphone market in India has shifted quite drastically lately. Because of soaring component costs, memory prices, and this omnipresent 'AI tax' vendors are passing down, the average price of a capable mid-range device has shot up. A budget phone that might have cost ₹20,000 a year ago is now pushing closer to ₹35,000 or ₹40,000 for similar relative performance tiers. How does Krafton ensure that the gameplay experience remains balanced and seamless for users on entry-level devices? Has this forced a change in your Indian strategy moving forward?

Srinjoy Das: For BGMI, the way we tackle this is probably through the most diverse, detailed, and versatile game settings that you can think of in a mobile phone. Right from choosing your graphic settings all the way to anti-aliasing, where you can set it to 2X and 4X, there is an incredible level of control which we have given to our users right now.

The philosophy behind that is simple: we want users to be in control of the experience that they want while playing the game. So, if you're okay with sacrificing a little bit of graphical fidelity in exchange for getting a slightly higher frame rate (FPS), you can make that trade-off.

Beyond that, we are very conscious of what FPS can be unlocked on what phones, and we do that only when we are completely satisfied that a particular tier can be unlocked after extensive internal testing. The second thing which gives us a huge advantage over almost any other company is that the size of our user base is so high. We get an incredible volume of data as to how these games perform on specific, real-world devices. We work closely with certain OEMs from time to time, alongside data that the Google Play consortium shares with us, to make sure that we take care of these aspects.

Even if you have an older phone, or a newer phone that you're unable to buy because of RAM increases and memory price hikes, it doesn't materially change the experience. The philosophy in a nutshell is to give that entire power to the users.

Shaurya Sharma: It shifts the burden off the hardware onto the actual optimization pipeline.

Srinjoy Das: Exactly. Apart from that, there is another aspect: the duration that you play. Because it's a very high-engagement product, unlike a simple, casual game which you might play for five or ten minutes, a lot of folks play this game for an hour or more at a time. The duration of these gameplay sessions can be higher, which can have second-order effects with respect to battery drain and thermal heating. Which is exactly why we're very conscious of that, and we always take care to make sure that the overall experience you get is completely in your control.

The Shift to Pure Ownership Shaurya Sharma: Because BGMI is so explicitly community-driven, there is quite literally no game without the community behind it, how do you practically incorporate their day-to-day feedback? How is the roadmap structured around what the player base is demanding at large?

Srinjoy Das: Gaming has radically shifted. This is a very silent shift which has happened in the underbelly of gaming, which a lot of companies may have noticed, but they haven't always been able to successfully capitalize on. We have.

Gamers these days no longer look for just an experience curated for them by the developers; they look forward to creating it themselves, which is incredible. If you look at the two largest creative platforms in gaming in the world, Roblox and Minecraft, they are places where users are actively encouraged to build the environment. We set up this journey a year back and introduced a lot of beautiful tools inside BGMI where you can take an independent asset and create your own map. It's called our WOW Mode (World of Wonder) and the PGA Editor.

The response has been so humongous. We now have almost 15,000 custom creators operating inside our ecosystem, generating millions and millions of plays per map. Our top user-generated maps have in excess of 80 million plays.

If you're a YouTube creator, you know how difficult it is to get to even a thousand subscribers and hit a million views. And a view there is just a three-second loop counted by an algorithm. When you are a video gamer and someone plays your map, it means three distinct efforts have been taken: first, the user made a conscious choice to play your game; second, they chose to download the custom assets; and third, they spent their valuable time. It’s not a three-second swipe; it’s a full commitment of their ten, fifteen, or thirty minutes. Now imagine 80 million of those interactions per map! As an ex-mod creator myself, who managed to create mods for different FPS games back in the day, it gives me tremendous personal satisfaction to see what these creators are achieving.

Shaurya Sharma: So the core of the strategy is moving past basic cosmetic customisation and doubling down on deep personalization?

Srinjoy Das: Personalisation and customisation have been there since the beginning of the game. Now, we are thinking about ownership. Full ownership, not just customisation.

For example, a couple of years back, we started the personalisation aspect where you could fully colour the final-level outfit that you get from the Royal Pass. We ran a BGMI design contest where the final outfit inside the crate was entirely designed by a community member. These freedoms always existed. But what we want to do right now is take it further. If you want to truly become a platform, you have to give full ownership. A platform only works if you yield that level of control.

Secondly, there are a lot of games in the world that do personalisation. How do you break out of that loop to become mega-viral? You give them full ownership: your map, your rules, your design. You design the mechanics, you design the sets, and you come up with whatever experience you want. It creates an incentive that goes way beyond the monetary, it's about social credit. If you created something beautiful and people interact with it, you get validation. You can talk to your friends and say, "Hey man, my map has been played by 80 million people." That is absolutely crazy.

The Platformisation of India’s Mobile Landscape Shaurya Sharma: BGMI is a highly mature product at this point. It’s been here for years, it survived the massive post-COVID surge, and it has settled into being the definitive household name for mobile gaming in India. What defines the next actual phase of growth in a market like India for Krafton?

Srinjoy Das: The way we see things, BGMI has transcended gaming and is turning into a platform. It’s a platform for social bonding. We have features inside the game like the Hub and the Cheer Park where you just interact with people. A massive number of users come to the lobby and just speak to each other for a long time before they even hit matchmaking.

Increasingly, we are seeing that players are using BGMI as a medium of pure social connection. So, while players obviously love the adrenaline of chasing down a Chicken Dinner, there are many other things they want to do. Recently, we introduced the BGMI Cricket League inside the game. It was a fun way for people to interact with something that is considered an absolute religion in this country. We had hundreds of thousands of users interacting with that feature, and they loved it.

Look at our Training Ground. Initially, it was supposed to be a place where you just roam around and practice your driving or shooting skills. However, it completely turned into a social square where people go to hang out. I saw people who were driving around simply practicing car drifts throughout the entire session! (laughs) That told us that this is now a social platform.

This platformisation play is what will turn large-scale user base games into the true mega-platforms of the future. At the end of the day, traditional gaming is just one source of fun for them; they are looking for more from this brand. A lot of players say, and this is not our phrasing, this is theirs, that they think of BGMI not as a game, but as an emotion.

If you go to our YouTube videos, you see people commenting that constantly. Why do they refer to it as an emotion, which is an intangible asset? They don't think of it as a game taking up a certain number of gigabytes on their phone; they think of it as an emotion because they have a deep, true bonding with the community and the content surrounding it. Winning Chicken Dinners is still extremely rewarding, but we hope to be the pioneers of a model where, in a year or two, we can claim that we have turned this into a platform that goes far beyond just raw playtime.

Deconstructing the 4.5 Update: Naruto, Spider-Man, and more Shaurya Sharma: Let's talk specifically about the upcoming 4.5 update. You have two massive global pop-culture collaborations: Naruto from the anime ecosystem and Spider-Man representing the modern hero tier. The community reception to the teasers seems wild. What is the fundamental vibe inside Krafton regarding this rollout?

Srinjoy Das: The reception for the teasers we've put out has been incredible, millions and millions of likes. To be honest, we have stopped counting the views entirely; we just look at engagement now. Fingers crossed, they love the actual experience when it launches later this week.

The key thing with updates like this is absolute authenticity. We have seen anime represented in various forms of media or games in a very cross-road, superficial way. The amount of hours we spent with the original IP owners to bring out what is authentic about Naruto, in its own philosophy, without interfering with competitive balance, is tremendous.

If you or your readers are fans of Naruto, you will relate to this: the Leaf Village has been recreated exactly as it is in the anime inside our map. The Ichiraku Ramen shop is represented flawlessly. You can physically walk inside the shop, have ramen, and it gives you a slight boost to your health pool. We’ve created these beautiful pockets where people can feel like they are in the world of Naruto while still playing the core game. There’s a massive boss fight that requires players to team up to win, which respects the spirit of the original storytelling.

Go over to Spider-Man. We’ve all grown up watching Spider-Man. We spent an enormous amount of time detailing Peter Parker’s apartment for this update. Whether you look at the multiverse films or the classic cinema, the apartment is a key space. You can explore it, you can web-swing... and look, this isn't a dedicated swinging game, it's a tactical shooter! However, we made sure that you can swing with full mechanical authenticity. You can even tie up your enemies using your web-shooters during combat.

We’ve also paid respect to the lore. Where there is Aunt May’s grave, you can’t have a shootout battle. We made sure that we respected the parts of the IP that deserve that boundary. Beyond that, both in Naruto and Spider-Man, there are beautiful hidden Easter eggs that fans of both series will discover and inevitably put on YouTube. Those hidden pieces of lore within the maps will lead to a small chuckle when found, so I will not speak about them right now. I'll let your readers find them out.

Shaurya Sharma: So, it is essentially multiple independent updates into a singular rollout window?

Srinjoy Das: Technically, it is like three updates in one. We have a major Indian IP integration coming up with CarryMinati on the 15th of August, which has a host of surprises. We will reveal more details on that closer to Independence Day. Spider-Man comes out towards the end of this month, and Naruto launches later this week.

We can't forget Ferrari! We have a long-standing, deep relationship with top-tier automotive brands. We had Porsche earlier this year which was a tremendous success/

Our fans gave us feedback that they wanted to see these iconic Italian sports cars. The total number of sports and luxury cars you can acquire in this Ferrari collaboration is the highest we’ve ever done in a singular drop. The initial response to the teaser has been overwhelmingly positive. When you compile everything together, it makes four massive IPs in one landmark update. This is going to be an era-defining moment in the history of the game.

Cultivating 'Brand Love' in the Indian Ecosystem Shaurya Sharma: As a concluding note, how do you feel the mobile market in India has matured overall? If you had to distill one key takeaway about the Indian smartphone ecosystem and where mobile gaming is headed, what would it be?

Srinjoy Das: The core takeaway we have observed is that if you genuinely value the user’s experience, and if you directly value their feedback when building new features, it reaps massive rewards in the form of long-term brand love. It's a marathon, not a sprint, and we are deeply committed to this market for the long term.

We aren't just saying this as a corporate line; we have actively done it. Wherever our users said they loved a past mode but couldn't play it due to real-life commitments, we brought them back into rotation simply because the community requested it. When you show a player base that there is a set of developers listening to Indian users and building content explicitly for them, they value it deeply.

We’ve been building content for India across every collaboration imaginable, from bringing in domestic superstars to integrating India’s biggest automotive icons like Royal Enfield inside the game. We collaborated with India’s largest homegrown animation creators, like Not Your Type, and worked with ten separate local anime studios in India to promote their creations.

When we partnered with the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, we gave them an in-game photo booth where they could take photos with their favourite superheroes right in the middle of the match.

We know what fans want because they write about it so passionately in our comments sections and customer service portals. Companies that successfully build experiences based on fan feedback will inevitably gain a larger share of time spent on the phone, and consequently, a larger share of the overall mobile gaming market. If you do the right things to cultivate fan love, the output metrics like user base share naturally follow.

The Rapid Fire Round Shaurya Sharma: Let’s end with a quick, fun rapid-fire round to wrap things up. First up: what is your absolute favourite phone to game on when you're playing BGMI?

Srinjoy Das: (Laughs) I don't have a single specific phone that I prefer. Because I am a publisher and developer, I have to play the game on about 15 different devices regularly to test performance scaling, optimization profiles, and various UI aspects. I love different aspects of the game on different devices, so there's no single favourite. That’s a better question to ask our fans, to be honest!

Shaurya Sharma: Fair enough. What is the longest continuous gaming spree you've ever gone on in BGMI? What's your record?

Srinjoy Das: I was working at an official esports match venue, watching the tournament unfold, and I was playing the game actively along with it. It’s a great experience to play the game live while watching the pros play, it's like playing casual cricket in the stands while watching a stadium match. I was at the venue, playing in one sitting, and I think I ended up going for roughly two hours straight. I managed to jump up about four ranks in the process, so it was a good session!

Shaurya Sharma: Out of every single collaboration you've run in the history of the game, which one is your absolute personal favourite?

Srinjoy Das: For pure creative satisfaction, it is definitely Not Your Type. Because it's India's largest animation channel, the sheer volume of feedback and love we received from the community was amazing. The true essence of those animated characters was brought out perfectly in our video content. We got tremendous engagement within the game, on our YouTube channel, and through the custom voice packs, even competing YouTubers were using that voice pack in their streams because they loved it.

Globally, a lot of casual folks might rate a massive property like Naruto over it, but within our core domestic fanbase, that local collaboration remains incredibly special. It’s my personal favourite, though different members of the Krafton team have their own reasons for backing others.

Shaurya Sharma: If you could only have exactly four apps installed on your smartphone, and one of them is mandatory BGMI, what are the other three apps you can't live without?

Srinjoy Das: Given my job, the first one is definitely Slack to keep up with the teams. I use Reddit a lot to read raw user feedback on what people are saying about our updates and video games in general. And probably Instagram, because as a marketeer, I absolutely have to stay on top of daily digital trends. So Slack, Reddit, and Instagram would be the three.

Shaurya Sharma: No dedicated messaging app?