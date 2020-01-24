Trishala Dutt shares throwback pic with grandfather Sunil Dutt, Maanayata showers her with love. See photo

bollywood

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 13:37 IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s older daughter Trishala Dutt may not be a Bollywood star but her Instagram posts are a hit online. On Thursday, she posted a throwback picture with her grandfather, when she was but a baby.

Sharing it, Trishala simply wrote “priceless Dadaji”. Among those who showered their love on her was step-mother and Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt. She left red-heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Clearly, the picture brought back memories of the late actor for a lot of people. One person wrote: “Golden Heart Person With a Polite Nature He Help Muslims in 1992.” Another fan wrote saying “Respectfull legend #sunilduttji.” Yet another fan wrote “Indeed dutt saab greatest soul”. Another person said, “Beautiful moment....and wonderful man..”

Trishala often shares pictures of her family including her late mother, Richa Sharma. In December last year she wrote: “Mom #1979”. It was a throwback picture of her mother, who married Sanjay Dutt in 1987 and died in December 1996.

Also read | Anupam Kher Vs Naseeruddin Shah: Rahul Dholakia calls the feud ‘unfortunate’, says ‘their art is above all’

In July last year, Trishala had left a heartfelt note about her boyfriend who had died earlier that month. She had written: “Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you & I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, your Bella Mia RIP October 07, 1986 - July 02, 2019 ‘I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow.’”

Despite growing up in New York with her maternal grandparents, her bond with her dad remains strong. On Father’s Day two years ago, she shared a picture of herself with her dad and wrote: “The love between father & daughter knows no distance Happy Fathers Day to my real life hero, my one & only, the real OG @duttsanjay I love you very, very much.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more