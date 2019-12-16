Trishala Dutt wishes fans happy holidays with new photo, Maanayata Dutt showers her with love

bollywood

After a long hiatus, Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt returned on Instagram to wish her followers ‘happy holidays’ with a new picture. “Happy Holidays IG Fam - yes I’m still here! sorry for the lack of posting... just been trying to get through the year as best as I can! Xx,” she wrote.

Maanayata Dutt commented on the post with two heart emojis.

Maanayata Dutt showered love on Trishala Dutt in the comments section

Trishala was left devastated when her boyfriend passed away suddenly in July this year, and took some time off from social media. In a heartbreaking note after his demise, she wrote, “Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you & I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xx your Bella Mia.”

Later that month, Trishala shared a picture from a friend’s sister’s wedding, and revealed that dealing with the loss was extremely difficult for her but she is trying her best to be okay. She wrote, “It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile, & attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends beautiful sister. My bestie looked exceptionally stunning & the bride looked breathtakingly beautiful. These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I’m doing my best to be okay. I miss him SO much I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him.”

On his birthday in October, Trishala said that she misses him every moment of every day. “Not a day, not a second, not a moment goes by where I don’t think about you. Happy Birthday. I love you. Rest In Paradise. Love, Bella Mia,” she captioned a picture of the two of them.

Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma. After losing her mother at a very young age, she was brought up by her maternal grandparents in the US.

