Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala shares heartbreaking note on late boyfriend’s birthday: ‘Rest in paradise’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:09 IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt faced a personal tragedy when her boyfriend died earlier this year. On Monday, on the occasion of his birthday, Trishala shared a heartbreaking message with a new photo of the two of them together, and wrote, “Not a day, not a second, not a moment goes by where I don’t think about you. Happy Birthday. Rest In Paradise. I love you. Love, Bella Mia.”

Trishala announced the Italian man’s death on Instagram in July but didn’t reveal his name. “My heart is broken. Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia,” she wrote.

A few weeks later, Trishala wrote how she was having trouble getting back to normal life after his death. “It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile, & attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends beautiful sister. These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I’m doing my best to be okay. I miss him SO much I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him,” she wrote.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s eldest child with wife Richa Sharma; she was born in New York. Richa was an aspiring actor and married Sanjay in 1987. She was diagnosed with brain tumour within two years of her marriage and moved to New York for cure and later succumbed to it in 1996.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 13:03 IST